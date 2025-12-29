Angry Janjal at Shirsat’s bungalow with workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

District chief Rajendra Janjal, upset that Shinde Sena was allotted fewer seats in the grand alliance, announced on Monday (29th) that he would not contest the elections. He then went with hundreds of workers to guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat’s bungalow. The minister reassured Janjal that no final decision on the alliance had been taken yet and assured that no one would be treated unfairly.

Both BJP and Shinde Sena senior leaders had directed their parties to contest the municipal elections as an alliance. Over the past ten days, ten meetings were held between the two parties. Shinde Sena demanded 41 seats, while BJP was willing to give only 37. With two Shinde Sena MLAs in the city, the lesser allocation by BJP upset Janjal, prompting him to announce he would not contest. Thousands of workers and citizens gathered at Janjal’s residence, chanting slogans like “Break the alliance”. Janjal then proceeded with the workers to Shirsat’s bungalow, where loud protests shook the neighbourhood.

No alliance decision yet – Sanjay Shirsat

While calming Janjal and party workers, Shirsat said that ten meetings had been held with BJP over the past ten days, attended by Janjal and members of the main coordination committee. BJP kept delaying the proposal throughout the day. Early in the morning, a call came saying a revised proposal would be given the next day, which finally arrived at 4 pm. However, Shinde Sena clearly rejected it.

We will decide together

With only one day left to file nomination papers, no decision on the alliance has been taken yet. Shirsat said that the main coordination committee and observer Vilas Parker will sit together to make a final decision.

Tears in Janjal’s eyes

While announcing his decision not to contest at the party office in Niralabazar, district chief Rajendra Janjal was seen with tears in his eyes. Even as party leaders, workers, and citizens gathered outside his home, he could not hold back his emotions. At Shirsat’s residence too, Janjal’s eyes were red from crying.