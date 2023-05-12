Anil Patil is the new MASSIA president

Patil emphasis his determination to bring maximum investment to city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anil Patil has been elected unopposed as the president of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) for the year 2023-24. The election was conducted during the annual general body meeting held at Ratnaprabha Balasaheb Pawar auditorium in Chikalthana, under the chairmanship of Kiran Jagtap, the outgoing president on Thursday.

Patil thanked all the executive members for electing him as president and emphasized his determination to bring maximum investment to the city and generate business to the entrepreneurial members of the organization. He plans to focus on encouraging MSMEs to go to the next level and explore industry opportunities in defense, railway, and government enterprises. Patil also expressed his intention to establish a 'Second Generation Entrepreneurs Wing' to encourage the next generation of entrepreneurs to participate actively in their industry.

The outgoing president, Kiran Jagtap, congratulated Patil on his election and handed over the duties of the president. He highlighted the work done during his tenure, including the successful industrial study tour, women empowerment marathon, and the advantage Maharashtra expo.

The meeting also saw the appointment of auditors for the year 2023-24 and the election of 27 executive members for the year 2023-24. Chetan Raut, Raman Ajgaonkar, Sunil Bhosale, Sunil Kirdak, Kamlakar Patil, Sandeep Nagori and other members were present.

The newly elected members are :

Waluj: Arjun Gaikwad (Vice president), Kamlakar Patil (secretary), Sarjerao Salunke (joint secretary), Rajesh Mandhani (treasurer), Abdul Shaikh (PRO), Shriram Shinde (joint PRO) and Ajay Gandhi (joint editor Udyog Bharti).

Chikalthana : Chetan Raut (VP), Rajendra Chaudhary (secretary), Sachin Gaike (joint sec), Suresh Khillare (treasurer), Manish Agrawal (Editor- Udyog Samvad).