Animals slaughtered along Sukna riverbank; eight rescued in trafficking case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Open slaughter of government-prohibited animals has resumed along the Sukna riverbank the same spot where cow protectors and police personnel were attacked months ago. MIDC Cidco police, responding to alerts, found four live animals tied to trees and a heap of bones from previous slaughters nearby.

Earlier, on October 7, cow protector Ganesh Shelke, police constable Ankush Dhage, and municipal sanitation inspector Sachin Shinde were attacked by smugglers while intercepting illegal meat in Chikalthana, sustaining serious injuries. The incident had triggered widespread protests from Hindu organisations. Acting on fresh complaints, police inspector Geeta Bagwade and police sub-inspector Lakhansingh Pachlore led a team to the riverbank behind the crematorium. All four animals were rescued and shifted to a nearby gaushala. In a separate operation, the crime branch intercepted animal trafficking from Osmanpura. Acting on a tip-off, police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar and police sub-inspectors Jagannath Menkudale and Pravin Wagh laid a trap near Bhajivali Bai statue on the night of December 23. The driver abandoned the tempo inside a wada in Pirbazar and fled. Police recovered eight animals tied inside and rescued them safely.