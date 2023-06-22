Anita Bhingare no more

Published: June 22, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anita Pramod Bhingare (50, Vidyut Colony, Begumpura) passed away on Wednesday. Her last rites were performed in ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anita Pramod Bhingare (50, Vidyut Colony, Begumpura) passed away on Wednesday. Her last rites were performed in the Begumpura crematorium. She is survived by her husband, three daughters, a son, sons-in-law, brother-in-law and grandchildren.

