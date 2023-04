Anita Gaikwad awarded Ph.D in Education

Aurangabad

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred a Ph.D degree on Anita Devram Gaikwad in Education. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Aurangabad Jilhyatil Madhyamik Shikshakanchya Shatrusandho Pruthakkarnacha Chikitsak Abhyas’ under the research guide B K Pandav from Mohd. Ali Johar Women’s B.Ed College.