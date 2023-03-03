Anita Galphade no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anita Pundalik Galphade (53) passed away on Friday due to brief illness. Her last rites will be performed at the Gadiya Vihar crematorium at 3 pm on Saturday. She is survived by her husband and two sons. She was the wife of Pundalik Galphade, head of the human resource department of Ajanta Pharma, Paithan.