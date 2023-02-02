Pregnancy Complications Cover with Coverage up to Rs 50,000 at Just Rs 499

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and the diversified online marketplace, has introduced Pregnancy Complications Cover at affordable premiums starting at just Rs 499 per year. The plan provides coverage up to Rs 50,000. The nine months leading up to birth are undeniably exciting and life-changing, regardless of whether it is one's first or second child. In the event of any unexpected health problem directly affecting the health of a mother, purchasing a pregnancy complications policy becomes imperative to avoid paying hefty medical bills. Any pregnant woman between the age of 18 and 55 years, can get financial coverage and other benefits from this plan through Bajaj Markets. The mother can file a claim against this plan to cover the following pregnancy expenses:

- Covers Medical Conditions: Cost of medical treatments for gestational diabetes and ectopic pregnancy

- Financial Coverage Against Hospitalisation Costs: Cost of hospitalisation of up to Rs 50,000 for specified pregnancy complications

- Covers Diagnostic Tests: Financial coverage against expenses arising from conducting diagnostic tests before or during hospitalisation

- Covers Doctor's Charges: The insurance provider reimburses the compensation amount to cover the cost of doctor's fees incurred before, after, or during the hospitalisation

- Financial Coverage Against Medications: Financial assistance to cover expenses of purchasing medicines before, after or during hospitalisation

- Covers Medical Costs Incurred for Certain Health Complications: Medical expenses incurred before or after 15 days of hospitalisation due to specific health complications during pregnancy

- Monetary Coverage Against Medical Treatments: Expenses incurred on blood transfusion, ICU, doctors' fees, tests, and medicines

- Covers the Rental Cost of Hospital Room: Rental cost of up to Rs 1,000 each day for a standard hospital room and Rs 2,000 every day for an ICU. Other charges will be based on the restriction of the room rent.

Individuals can contact the insurance provider on a toll-free helpline number 1800-270-7000 to raise a claim against this insurance policy or send an email to insuranceconnect@bajajfinservmarkets.in specifying your queries about the concerned insurance product. Avail the benefits of pregnancy complication insurance through the Bajaj Markets app which is available on Play Store and App Store or by visiting the website on www.bajajfinservmarkets.in

