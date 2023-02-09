License of Gurugram club where contraband seized cancelled

Gurugram, Feb 9 Acting on a recommendation by the Gurugram police, the Excise Department on Thursday cancelled the licence of Casa Danza Club where police recovered different types of contraband during a raid on an intervening night on January 27/28.

During the raid, the police collected blood samples of 288 people, including girls, were partying in the club.

The police have already registered a case against the club owners, operators and managers under Sections 21, 22, 25, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Udyog Vihar police station.

"The club's license has been cancelled by the Excise Department based on the action taken by the Gurugram police and the irregularities found in the operation of the club," the police said.

