Ankur Lunia president of Terapanth Yuvak Parishad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ankur Lunia was elected as president of the Shri Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the year 2023-24 in the annual general body meeting held recently.

The mangalacharan and Sangh Sangaan was conducted by outgoing president Vivek Bagrecha and Gaurav Sethia. After that the Shravak Nishtha Patra was read out by the regional in-charge Manoj Sanklecha. Former president Kaushik Surana and Mayur Achha felicitated election officer Manoj Saklecha and Shrenik Kucheria.

Vivek Bagrecha read the statement and expressed gratitude while Lunia gave detailed information about the work done in the whole year. The remaining office bearers are Mayur Achha (minister), Vimlesh Sethia and Nitesh Sethia (Vice presidents), Rupesh Zambad (treasurer), Harshal Dhoka, Gaurav Sethia, Virendra Marlecha (joint ministers).