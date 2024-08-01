Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe did justice to every aspect of art through his literature. He did social awareness and consciousness through his folk drama,” said Dr Suresh Chauthaiwala, a scholar.

He was speaking in a lecture on ‘Social Consciousness in the Literature of Anna Bhau Sathe’ organised on Thursday by Anna Bhau Sathe Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of Anna Bhau Sathe.

Chauthaiwale said through his literature, that he raised strong characters like Vaijayanta and Chitra who never surrendered to the situation. “On the contrary, his heroes and heroines rebelled against the established social system and came forward in a positive manner, they never retreated from negative feelings,” he added.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar who presided over the programme also spoke. Smita Sable proposed a vote of thanks. Centre director Dr Vaishali Bodele, Vishakha Shirwadkar Gajanan Dandge, Sagar Chakranaryan and others were also present.