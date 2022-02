Annapurna passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 17:

Annapurna Gurulingappa Mangalge died of old age on Thursday. She was 92.

She leaves behind husband, three sons, two daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Last rites will be performed on her at Dahegaon Bungalow, Ahmednagar Road, crematorium at 10 am on February 18.