Announce date of unveiling of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue

Impatience among Shiv followers grows

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

The municipal administration has fulfilled the demand of the Shiv followers to install a new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue by raising the height of the pedestal at Kranti Chowk. The statue was erected fifteen days ago. The beautification work was also completed. The citizens are now waiting for the unveiling and have demanded the municipal corporation to officially announce the date before Shiv Jayanti.

After waiting for 3 years, the work of erecting the statue was completed. However the question remains as to whose hands and when the unveiling will take place. The municipal administration is not ready to talk about the official date. Shiv followers have now started alleging that the administration is acting arbitrarily as there is no public representative in the municipal corporation. The administration is not ready to hold discussion with the office bearers of Shiv Jayanti Samiti.Thousands of citizens come to Kranti Chowk to worship Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Shiv Jayanti. But nobody will be able to climb up and offer flowers to the statue. Hence the question remains as to where an alternative statue will be placed. For the past three years, the corporation arranged for an alternative statue. The Aurangabad Jilha Shiv Jayanti Utsav Samiti has demanded to announce the date of unveiling of the statue before Shiv Jayanti.