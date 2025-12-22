Annual Anandotsav held at River Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School lit up the stage yesterday with its annual Anandotsav 2025-26, themed ‘Celebrations of Life.’ The highlight was a trio of captivating performances: ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Krishna Leela,’ and a futuristic ‘Riverdalians at 2047,’ all brought to life by talented young performers. District collector Deelip Swami was the chief guest, and director of the Russian House in Mumbai Victor Gorelykh was the guest of honour. Principal Agnel D'Cunha presented the school's annual report.

A Spanish symphony featured the school choir of nearly 100 voices harmonizing on stage. Families enjoyed lively food stalls and a thrilling lucky draw contest. The grand finale unfolded with a heartfelt curtain call, leaving attendees buzzing with pride and promise for the year ahead.