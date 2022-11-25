Annual Athletics & Sports meet at Universal

Various indoor and outdoor matches including football, kho-kho, volleyball, cricket, table tennis, lawn tennis, basketball, martial arts, kickboxing, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw, chess, yoga, running race and relay, were held.

All the winners were awarded medals. ‘The Sports Champ Girl and Boy of the Year 2022’ was declared from each section, and the championship trophy was given to the Patriots House. Dignitaries advised everyone to participate in sports and also briefed the benefits of being in sports.

The Chairman of Universal Education Jesus Lall, and director Pinky Pujara congratulated the winners.