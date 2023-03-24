Annual convention of district library association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district library association and Marathwada Kamgar Granthalaya are holding an annual convention of the government recognized public libraries in the district. The conference will be held at N-5 Gulmohar Colony, Cidco on March 26 at 10.30 am.

Veteran poets, storytellers, novelists Utta, Bavaskar will inaugurate the conference. President of the Marathwada division library association Ram Makele, minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, cooperation minister Atul Save, legislative council opposition leader Ambadas Danve and others will be present. The organisers have appealed the book lovers, writers, literary, publishers and library representatives from the district to attend the conference.