Annual Day at Crayons The Play School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 6, 2023 08:05 PM 2023-03-06T20:05:02+5:30 2023-03-06T20:05:02+5:30
The guests emphasized on the good health of every individual. The principal mentioned the importance of quality early education at preschool.
The playgroup, Nursery, Jr KG and Sr KG students presented a superb cultural programme. Anushree Lohade and dance teacher Honeysh Shah anchored the event. Niveta Agarwal presented a vote of thanks.