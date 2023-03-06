Annual Day at Crayons The Play School

March 6, 2023

The guests emphasized on the good health of every individual. The principal mentioned the importance of quality early education at preschool.

The playgroup, Nursery, Jr KG and Sr KG students presented a superb cultural programme. Anushree Lohade and dance teacher Honeysh Shah anchored the event. Niveta Agarwal presented a vote of thanks.

