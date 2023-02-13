Annual Day at Queen's ITDC & School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 13, 2023 11:40 PM 2023-02-13T23:40:02+5:30 2023-02-13T23:40:02+5:30
Principal Philomena Nirmal, chief administrator Dr Shazia Nehri, Major Ejaz Nehri and Dr Farooqui delivered speeches followed by the stupendous performances by the students of both pre-primary and primary sections.
The students presented three plays - The Covid, The Journey of Education in Afro Arabia and The Journey of Education in Europe. Performances were appreciated by all.