Annual Day at Queen's ITDC & School

February 13, 2023

Principal Philomena Nirmal, chief administrator Dr Shazia Nehri, Major Ejaz Nehri and Dr Farooqui delivered speeches

Principal Philomena Nirmal, chief administrator Dr Shazia Nehri, Major Ejaz Nehri and Dr Farooqui delivered speeches followed by the stupendous performances by the students of both pre-primary and primary sections.

The students presented three plays - The Covid, The Journey of Education in Afro Arabia and The Journey of Education in Europe. Performances were appreciated by all.

