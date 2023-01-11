Annual Day at Toddlers Nursery

The programme commenced with the colourful Rainbow dance that welcomed the Aliens to our planet. The students painted a beautiful picture of a jungle scene through a skit. The importance of learning, reading and storytelling was depicted through a skit on the famous fairy-tale characters. Value system and belief that make humans special was depicted through Krishna Leela. Aurangabad was portrayed through a skit and a dance performance followed by the Kham River Cleanathon drive. The students saluted ISRO scientists for their innovation, dedication and success of the many space missions.