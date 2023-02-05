Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

Former president of Pakistan and Army chief Pervez Musharraf passed away at a private hosptal in Dubai, The former general had been admitted to the American Hospital, Dubai. Musharraf was a four-star general who ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1999.

He was born in New Delhi in 1943. He was only 4 years old when his family moved to Pakistan in 1947. is father served in the foreign ministry, while his mother was a teacher and the family subscribed to a moderate, tolerant brand of Islam. He joined the army at the age of 18 and went on to lead an elite commando unit before rising to become its chief. He took power by ousting the then-prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, who had tried to sack him for greenlighting an operation to invade Indian-held areas of Kashmir.