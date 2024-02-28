Annual Day at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School celebrated the fifth foundation day recently. Pritish Chatterjee, the industrialist and co-founder of Savera Group (Engineering Company) and Ajaz Siddiqui, businessman and bamboo merchant along with Zohra Talat the secretary of Hina Education Welfare Society were the guests of honour.

School principal Dr Afsar Khan welcomed the guests and gave a brief account of the school activities. The annual day was celebrated with the theme Ham Bharat ke Yuva. Students presented songs and dance performances and skits. They were honoured for their accomplishments and various activities. Supervisors Maya Suradkar, Humaira Hashmi and Yasmeen Siddiqui worked along with the team of teachers and students to make the programme a success.