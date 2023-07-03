Drone spotted over PM Modi's residence in New Delhi, probe underway

A drone was spotted above Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Monday (July 3) morning. Delhi Police said that a probe is underway after the Special Protection Group (SPG) contacted at 5:30am (India Standard Time) to inform about the drone in the no-flying zone above PM Modi's residence was received.

The Delhi Police said in a statement: "Information was received about an unidentified flying object near the PM's residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. Police also said that the air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted. They also didn't detect any such flying object near the PM's residence. Officials added that "at present, due to the sensitive area, the police are investigating. Things will be clear only after verifying the facts".

