Grammys 2023: Bad Bunny wins Best Musica Urbana Album

Bad Bunny has won the 'Best Musica Urbana Album' award at the Grammys this year. He won it for his album 'Un Verano Sin Ti'.

After Bad Bunny smashed records with his fourth album, 'Un Verano Sin Ti', he's making history again at the Grammys! He was nominated in the category Best Musica Urbana Album against Daddy Yankee (LEGENDADDY), Rauw Alejandro (Trap Cake, Vol. 2), Maluma (The Love & Sex Tape), and Farruko (La 167).

He is nominated in two other categories - Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

In 'Best Pop Solo Performance' category Bad Bunny is nominated against Adele's "Easy on Me," Doja Cat's "Woman," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," and Harry Styles' "As It Was."

In the 'Album of the Year' category, he is competing against Adele (30), Beyonce (Renaissance), Harry Styles (Harry's House), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous), Brandi Carlile (In These Silent Days), Coldplay (Music of the Spheres), Lizzo (Special), and Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers).

The Puerto Rican musician was the most nominated artist for the 23rd Latin GRAMMY Awards, including a nod for record and album of the year.

His album 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo' was the first Spanish-language album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart in 64 years.

Talking about Grammy winners so far, Harry Styles has won the award for his album 'Harry's House' in Best Pop Vocal Album category. Beyonce aka Queen B won the award in 'Best R&B Song' category for 'Cuff It'.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammys in the 'Best Pop Duo' for their song 'Unholy'.

Willie Nelson won the 'Best Country Album' award.

Viola Davis, who won a Grammy for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir Finding Me at the Premiere Ceremony, became the third Black woman in history to reach EGOT status.

Trevor Noah is hosting the awards.

( With inputs from ANI )

