Annual Day celebrated at Gujarati English Medium School

Nanded: The Annual Day gathering of Gujarati English Medium School, themed "Zenith: Reaching New Heights," was celebrated with grandeur, recently.

Under the guidance of Dr Kaushal Dubey, the event was anchored by Ankita Potpelwar. The occasion witnessed the presence of the management committee (MC) members, principals from all divisions, enthusiastic students, and supportive parents.

The programme featured captivating performances on themes such as the effects of social media, cultural dances, national integration, patriotism, and women empowerment. Each performance received immense applause and appreciation from the audience, reflecting the students' hard work and creativity.

Principal Dr Dubey thanked everyone for their presence and support in making the programme a success and presented an overview of the academic and co-curricular achievements of the year, emphasizing the importance of holistic development. He also commended the teachers for their relentless efforts. The MC congratulated the team for the excellent coordination.

Mohini Udasi proposed a vote of thanks. Collective efforts of assistant teacher Rakhi Soni and other teachers made the event memorable.