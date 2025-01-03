Annual Day celebration at Stepping Stones

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Annual Day celebration, themed ‘Wish’ inspired by the enchanting universe of Disney was held at the Stepping Stones School (Primary). Nearly 300 students from grades 3 to 5 participated. Principal Jayashree Kad delivered welcome speech. Renowned dentist, mountaineer and chief guest Uma Patil Mahajan emphasized the significance of hope and belief in a child's growth.

The stage was transformed into a whimsical realm, featuring a captivating single production that blended drama, and vibrant costumes. The live choir delivered heartwarming Disney melodies from the movie 'Wish' filling the auditorium with joy and nostalgia. The audience, comprising parents and guests, was captivated throughout the performance.

The management and principal acknowledged the hard work of the students, teachers, and staff.