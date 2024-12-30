Annual Day celebrations at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Annual Day at Chaitanya Valley International School was held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, recently.

Chief administrator, Cidco Bhagyashree Vispute was the chief guest and deputy collector Vijay Raut was the guest of honour.

The vibrant performances showcased the theme of Khelo India promoting sports as an integral part of students' life. The talented students put up colourful and electrifying dance performances. Hilarious skit gathered parents' appreciation.

Students were awarded for their academic excellence, and contributions to extracurricular activities during the annual prize distribution ceremony. Abhijeet Deshmukh, Bhausaheb Tupe, Suraj Barkale, and Sandip Borse were among those present. Director Satish Tupe guided the staff.