Annual function at ACE Academy

Aurangabad: ACE Academy, Chikalthana celebrated it's two-day annual function, recently. Extension officer Ramesh Thakur, PI Gautam Patare, joint secretary of Mula Education Society Dr Vinayak Deshmukh were the chief guests. The students from nursery to standard 10th presented songs, dances, acting skills and played instruments.

Parents appreciated the efforts of the students and the staff. Head mistress Inderpreet Kaur Kaushal, cultural department, student's council, teaching and non-teaching staff made efforts to make the event successful.