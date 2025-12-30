Annual function at Dreamland School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dreamland English School celebrated its annual function with great enthusiasm, recently. Deputy commissioner of state GST Chandrashekhar Borde, granthmitra Gulabrao Magar, founder of Sankalp Education Akash Jadhav, head of AI, Apptware Sumit Patil, school treasurer Rajendra Adhav, school director Sandhya Chavan, parents, teachers, and students were present.

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp followed by a welcome address by the school authorities. Students presented a colourful cultural programme including dance performances, skits on the theme Wonders of Maharashtra showcasing their talent and creativity. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers. Students were honoured with trophies for 100% attendance.