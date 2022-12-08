Annual Inter-house Athletics Meet at NVS

The event started off by the ceremonial torch being lit by the chief guest which was carried to him by 5 distinguished sports achievers namely Vasundhara Bhosale, Geet Bhalsingh, Parth Shelke, Tanmay Agnihotri. It was finally handed over to the Dr Gupta by the Sports Captain Riya Chowdhari.

Congratulating the students and teachers CP Gupta said, “Sports are not simply for fun and competition, they teach many life skills including adjusting and adapting. Sports teach how to accept defeat, the quality of resilience and the significance of hard work.”

There was a very smart display of parade by the student council and the 4 Houses. The contingent of Narmada house was the winners followed by Mahanadi, Godavari and Krishna. In the drill for classes 1, 2 and 3 as well as for the Yoga Drill of Classes 4 and 5, Mahanadi House were the winners followed by Krishna, Godavari and Narmada.

Aarav Dubey and Rajnandini Jagtap were declared the Sports Boy and Sports Girl of Primary. Ninad Sonawane won the Sports Boy title and Ritika Choudhari became the sports girl of the Secondary school. Krishna House were the Overall Champions.