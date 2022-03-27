Annual meeting of MESA held in city

Aurangabad, March 27:

The annual general body meeting of members and Central Executive Committee of Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) was held at Shri Swami Samarth English School auditorium on Sunday. MESA president Pralhad Shinde presided over the meeting.

Its district president Ratnakar Phalke made introductory remarks. The members passed various resolutions. General Secretary Pravin Awhale said that MESA played a transparent role and despite its lack of financial support, it expanded on local to State levels. Pralhad Shinde gave an overview of the work of the association for three years.

He said that MESA staged 17 large and aggressive agitations not only in the city but also in Mumbai and Delhi on various issues including a refund of RTE pending fees, admissions should not be given without a transfer certificate, there should safety act for the schools.

The Association will organise ‘Education Council’ for English schools. Experts, MLAs and MLCs will be invited to the event. Vice President H Patil, Nagesh Joshi, Monali Mahalpure, Sanjay Patil, Sunil Magar, Dhanashree Patil, Vishwas Dabhade, Shaikh Zia and others were present.