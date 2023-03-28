Annual Quiz at Utopian Kidzone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Annual quiz was organized by Utopian Kidzone, Paithan road with the theme ‘Know your India.’ Students were grouped in six houses. Tilak House emerged as the champion and got the gold medals. Bhagat House bagged the silver medals while Patel House won the bronze. Quiz was hosted by Rashmi Srivastava.

The winners were felicitated by chief guests Jeffrey Alistair D'Cruize and Saibaba Ponnapalli. Director Abhay Srivastava, teachers Sunita Ghodke, Aruna Mankape and others made the event successful.