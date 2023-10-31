Annual Sports Day at Royal Oaks World School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 31, 2023 01:20 AM 2023-10-31T01:20:02+5:30 2023-10-31T01:20:02+5:30
Royal Oaks World School celebrated its Annual Sports Day, recently. Sohel Ahmed was the chief guest. The day kicked off with the hoisting of the flag, followed by a spectacular March Past by the Falcon, Flamingo, Kingfisher, and Macaw Houses. The event was filled with thrilling drills, athletic performances, and novelty races. Achievements of young athletes were celebrated with a prize distribution ceremony.