Annual Sports Meet at Cambridge School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Cambridge School convened its much- anticipated Annual Sports Meet, recently. Chief guest and deputy commissioner of income tax Neetika Vilash was welcomed by the school cabinet and the school band. Her eloquent address extolled the virtues of perseverance, integrity, and collaborative endeavour - values at the very heart of true sportsmanship. The members of the Parent Teachers association, winners of the Parents Sports Meet and the Alumni Sports Meet were felicitated.

The School Band, Cabinet, and the four houses presented an impressive March Past followed by the ceremonial ignition of the sports torch. The chief guest unfurled the school flag and released balloons into the skies to declare the sports meet open. Students contested a wide spectrum of events: 100m sprints, 200m relay races, and the tug of war.

Chief guest Neetika Vilash honoured the winners with medals, and trophies. The Apollo House emerged as the overall champion securing the highest points across track and field categories. They also lifted the trophy for the best March Past.

Assistant school pupil leader Namit Jaiswal thanked the chief guest for her valuable guidance. Principal Flavia Albuquerque applauded the sports faculty for their dedicated efforts in organising a seamless event.