Annual Yatra festival at Vasupujya temple

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

Annual Yatra festival has been organised at the Shri 1008 Vasupujya Digambar Jain Temple Atishay Kshetra Babhulgaon Pirache (Vaijapur) on March 1. The Janmalakyanak festival of Bhagwan Vasupujya has been organised. The programmes will start with a grand procession at 7 am followed by a panchamrut Abhishek Vidhan of Bhagwan Vasupujya.The Mahaprasad will be distributed by the Sakal Digambar Jain Samaj, Babhulgaon. Organisers Deepchand Ajmera, Shantilal Jhanjari and others have appealed to be present for the yatra fair.