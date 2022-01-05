Annual Yatra held at Shri Kshetra Jaingiri Jatwada

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

The annual yatra mahotsav organised on the 2798th Janmakalyanak Mahotsav of Bhagwan Parshwanath at the Shri 1008 Sankathar Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Jatwada concluded on a high note. The mahotsav was held in the presence of Acharya Mayanksagarji Maharaj, Munishri Mokshasagarji Maharaj, Munishri Arpansagarji and sadhvis.

The mahotsav began with the hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaj at 9 am. This was followed by puja, arti and abhishek in the presence of several devotees. While addressing the devotees, Acharya Mayangsagarji said that man should exercise restraint in his life. Human life is rare and only by reading Jinwani Shastra will one get peace. We should try to move our life forward by facing whatever comes our way.

God is not born again but human beings are born again so we celebrate Tirthakanar Bhagavan's Janmakalyanak Mahotsav with devotion. All the members of the society should come together for the development of Jaingiri area. In the evening, scriptures were recited and Aarti was performed. Attractive electric lighting was done on the temple on the occasion of annual Yatra festival. Dr Ramesh Badjate, general secretary Devendra Kala, treasurer Prakash Kasliwal, Surendra Sahuji, Lalit Patni and devotees were present.