Another 2,612 poor in the district will get their rightful home

Government increases district quota under PMAY

Aurangabad, April 13:

Aurangabad district, which is at the forefront in updating the list of households under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has received the increased quota of households (gharkul) by 2,612 by the Central government. The process of sanctioning houses for 15,048 beneficiaries in the district will be speeded up.

Eligible beneficiaries who apply for Gharkul under PMAY get a grant of up to Rs 1 .40 lakh from the government. In all, 2.60 lakh citizens of the district had applied under this scheme. The process of removing the names of ineligible people from this list was recently carried out on a war footing. The objective was to sanction 12,436 households to the beneficiaries for Aurangabad district for the financial year 2021-22.

The first installment amount of the gharkul is being credited to the account of the beneficiaries belonging to 868 Gram Panchayats in 9 tehsils of the district. Due to the large number of citizens applying in the district, the administration had requested the government to increase the quota of houses. Hence the decision was made to increase the quota of the district by 2612. This will provide housing to 15,048 needy people in the district. The received quota has been divided tehsil wise, said Sangeeta Devi-Patil, director, district rural development agency.

Houses approved before Increased number of houses

Aurangabad - 1027 302

Gangapur- 1806 195

Kannad - 2024 195

Khultabad 357 52

Paithan 1589 293

Phulambri 885 191

Sillod 2144 661

Soygaon 656 172

Vaijapur 1948 461