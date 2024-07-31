Another accused gets PCR in Kapil murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Police have apprehended Amar alias Sonu Suresh Shinde (resident of Karla, Jalna) in connection with the murder of Kapil Pingale. He is the brother-in-law of the main accused, Shivram Thombre. The session court Judge A R Ubale, on Wednesday, ordered Shinde to be held in police custody until August 5. Earlier, five other accused have been arrested in this case, while the main accused Thombre is still absconding.

During the investigation, police seized a Fortuner car (bearing number MH 20 FG 1100) used in the crime, a memory card, a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000, and another memory card from Amar Shinde. It was revealed that Shinde was aware of the conspiracy and was involved in it. He had given Rs 50,000 to Yash Fatteshkar on Thombre's instructions to purchase a country-made pistol for the murder of Pingale.

When Shinde was presented in court on Wednesday, Assistant Public Prosecutor Kailas Pawar requested the court to remand the accused to police custody.