Another ray of hope for the roads in Chikalthana MIDC

Proposal of Rs 68 crore sent by MIDC: Samant assures quick approval

Aurangabad:

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has sent a proposal of Rs 68 crore to the Mumbai office for the construction and repair of the roads in the Chikalthana industrial area. If the proposal gets approved, the two years plight of the roads in Chikalthana industrial area will be resolved.

State industry minister Samant during his visit to Aurangabad last week had assured to approve the proposal of road repair. He had said that the sanctioned funds will be used only for the roads in the Chikalthana MIDC. During the Mahavikas Aghadi government, the then industry minister Subhash Desai visited the Chikalthana industrial area and had instructed the MIDC officials to submit a proposal for the repair of the roads. The MIDC then sent a proposal of Rs 54 crore. But it was not approved for almost two years.

There was no unanimity on the proposal due to the lack of coordination between the two Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the MIDC. As per rules, the AMC should provide facilities to the industries in its jurisdiction. But no facilities are provided to the companies. Meanwhile, Samant has called for a proposal for the construction and repair of these roads. Samant had said that after receiving this proposal, the funds will be approved in the next one and a half months.

Accordingly, the MIDC has sent a proposal of Rs 68 crores. At present, more than 70 percent of the roads in the area have been damaged to a large extent. Many times the goods transporters refuse to carry the goods after seeing the condition of the roads. It is expected that the roads in Chikalthana MIDC will be constructed before March.