Anti-Ragging Committee formed in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has set up an Anti-Ragging Committee to remove the fear of ragging. The committee which is headed by vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari has even members.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a letter to all heads of higher educational institutions and universities including Bamu to eliminate the scourage of ragging.

UGC has termed ragging as a criminal office. VC Dr Vijay Fulari formed the panel as per the guidelines of the UGC.

VC Dr Fulari is the president of the committee while members are the director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Jaishri Suryavanshi, Pravina Pawar, Purushottam Deshmukh and deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza. The tenure of the panel is for two years.

Panel has power to cancel admission

The committee office-bearers have the power to take strict action if any student, irrespective of any course or year, is found involved in ragging on the university campus. The panel can also withhold the result of students and cancel admissions for ragging.