Anticipatory bail denied to accused who attacked teacher inside coaching class

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Ashish Dattatray Paragkar (22, resident of Vishrantinagar), an accused in a case where a private tuition teacher was attacked with a knife inside his classroom for extortion. The order was passed by sessions judge S. R. Pawar.

Incident details

According to the complaint filed by Bhimrao Narayanrao Anande (47, resident of Rajnagar, Mukundwadi), he runs a coaching class in Jai Bhavaninagar. On November 29, 2025, at around 5 pm, while he was teaching, Ashish Paragkar, Deepak Waghmare and three other associates suddenly entered the classroom. Threatening him, they demanded extortion money, saying, “Your class is doing well, pay us.”

When Anande refused, the accused attacked him with a knife, causing serious injuries, and also assaulted him with plastic chairs. They threatened to attack him again and file false cases if he did not pay the money, and then fled. A case was registered at Mukundwadi police station.

To avoid arrest, the accused filed an anticipatory bail application. During the hearing, assistant public prosecutor B. R. Loya informed the court that the knife used in the crime is yet to be recovered and that granting bail could enable the accused to threaten or assault the complainant again. The prosecution also pointed out that the remaining accused are still to be traced. Based on these submissions, the court rejected the anticipatory bail plea.