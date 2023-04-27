Anticipatory bail plea of co-accused in rape case rejected

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A city trader raped a widow from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on the lure of marrying her. The trader Sumit Surendra Gupta (N-1, Cidco) and his wife Reena Gupta later duped the widow of Rs 10.5 lakh and he then refused to marry her. The victim lodged a complaint with Vijaynagar police station in Jabalpur. The Jabalpur police arrested Gupta and he is presently in judicial custody. The Jabalpur police had come to the city on several occasions but could not find the co-accused Reena. She had applied for anticipatory bail, but the sessions court rejected the plea. Hence, the path of arrested of the co-accused has been cleared now.