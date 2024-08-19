Anubhuti wins in Boys' category, Rustomjie in Girls’; Arya, Swara, and Om adjudged best players in district-level (17 years age group) football tournament

Jalgaon: Anubhuti International School, Shirsoli, defeated Lord Ganesha Jamner 1-0 in the boys' 17-year-old age group in the finals at the district-level inter-school tournament held at Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Jalgaon, recently. In the girls' category, Rustomjie International, Shirsoli, claimed victory by defeating St. Aloysius Bhusawal 4-3 in penalties. The winning teams will now compete in the zonal level competition.

Outstanding players: Arya Joshi and Swara Dasore from Rustomjie were declared the Player of the Tournament among girls while Om Dhote from Anubhuti received this award in the boys' category.

Third place: In the girls' category, Burhani English Medium, Pachora, secured the third place by defeating NSM Vidyalaya, Parola, 1-0. In the boys' category, St Mary Amalner clinched the third place by winning 3-0 against Pankaj Global Chopda.

Guests including district sports officer Ravindra Naik, Shrikrishna Belorkar (Physical Education College), Matin Patel (Al Imdas Foundation), Shabina Khan (Jarjis Foundation, Varangaon), Ravindra Dharmadhikari (Jain Sports Academy), international chess referee Praveen Thakare, Valmik Patil, Jalgaon District Football Association secretary Farooq Shaikh, joint secretary Abdul Mohsin, and sports officer Suresh Tirakude presented gold, silver medals, and trophies to the winning and runner-up teams.