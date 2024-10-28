Anuradha Chavan files nomination papers, showing strength

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anuradha Chavan, the candidate of the Mahayuti from Phulambri Constituency filed nomination papers on Monday.

Showing strength, Chavan filed her nomination papers. Later, her canvassing office on Jalna Road was inaugurated.

Speaking on this occasion, she said she was happy to see the enthusiasm of everyone in the procession taken out to file the nomination papers. “We want to win with

'Na Bhooto Na Bhavishyati' by maintaining this same passion and enthusiasm,” she added.

MP Sandipan Bhumare said “You have received the blessings of Haribhau Bagde. So, victory is yours.” He expressed his belief that Mahayuti would win in all the nine Constituencies of the district.

BJP district president Suhas Shirsat, former district president Vijay Autade, and NCP-Ajit Pawar group district president Kailas Patil also spoke.

Chairman of Agricultural Produce Market Committee and BJP aspirant from Phulumbri Constituency Radhakrishna Pathade, chairman of Deogiri Bank Kishore Shitole, former Mayor Bapu Ghadmode and BJP Marathwada Adhyatmik president Ramukaka Shelke were present on this occasion.

BJP District Vice President Rambaba Shelke, NCP General Secretary Eknath Gawli, Agricultural Produce Market Committee director Ganesh Dahihande, Damuanna Navpute, Ashok Pawar, Shivaji Pathrikar, Jitendra Jaiswal, Savita Phuke and others were also present.