Anuradha Chavan receives grand welcome in Phulambri

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

BJP MLA Anuradha Chavan, the first woman legislator from Phulambri taluka, received a warm welcome in Phulambri town on Saturday night. Party workers celebrated her arrival with fireworks and dhol-tasha beats.

After the election results were announced on Saturday, a victory celebration was held in the city. Later, Chavan arrived in Phulambri and paid floral tributes to the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at 7.30 pm. BJP leaders including district president Suhas Sirsat, Yogesh Misal, Jitendra Jaiswal, Ravindra Kathar and other workers participated in the event along with hundreds of supporters.

Photo Caption: MLA Anuradha Chavan paying homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue in Phulambri.