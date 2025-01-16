Anushka Wadamare wins ‘Veer Gatha’ contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anushka Abhay Wadamare, a student of Deogiri Junior Science College, emerged as the winner of the ‘Veer Gatha- 4’ competition, a joint initiative of the union Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education. A total of 1.76 crore students from 2.31 lakh schools across the country participated in this competition.

Anushka has been selected and is the only one from a higher secondary group across the country. She will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 in Delhi on January 25. Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar said that she was specially invited to the Republic Day parade.

The Veer Gatha competition was held from September 5 to October 31, 2024, across the country in four groups. In the higher secondary group, Anushka topped in the multi-media presentation.

General Secretary of Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, MLC Satish Chavan felicitated Anushka for her success.