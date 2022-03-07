Ape drivers agitate after accidental death of rickshaw driver

Aurangabad, March 7:

The Ape-rickshaw drivers after an accidental death of a driver on Sunday night agitated at the Waluj MIDC police station on Monday morning. They demanded stern action against the bus driver allegedly responsible for the driver’s death.

An Ape-rickshaw driver Avinash Magare (32, Kasabkheda, Ranjangaon) had a quarrel with a private bus (MH20 EG 3562) driver Ashok Rathod on Sunday at around 10 pm over the issue of taking the passengers. After the quarrel, both of them went to lodge complaints at Waluj MIDC police station. Rathod lodged the complaint but Magare didn’t. While returning in their vehicles they again had a quarrel. After this incident, Magare died in an accident at around 11.30 pm in the city.

Around 100 agitating drivers alleged that the private bus drivers are taking their passengers due to which they are bearing heavy financial losses. They demanded that the bus drivers should be restricted to transporting the passengers and strict action should be taken against them.

On receiving the information, ACP Vivek Saraf, PI Sandeep Gurme discussed with the officials of the Ape Rickshaw Association Nisar Ahmed Khan and others. They were told that the accident occurred in the city and they were advised to lodge a complaint with Kranti Chowk police station.

Meanwhile, the passengers faced severe inconvenience as the Ape rickshaw drivers kept the passengers' transportation closed in the city and Waluj area on Monday.