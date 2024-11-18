APMCs & weekly markets to remain in district on polling day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga: The campaigning in all the Assembly Constituencies of the district came to a standstill on Monday. The polling will be held in the district on November 20.

A total of 8 Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and 14 weekly markets will remain closed in the district on coming Wednesday.

The turnover of around 25 crores, from grains to cutlery markets, will be stopped. Every citizen has the right to vote in a democracy. All from the administration to political parties are trying to get 100 per cent voting.

The Election Commission has called for the closure of industries and business establishments so that no one is deprived of voting. The building of APMC, which is the economic backbone of the rural area, has now been converted into a polling booth. The administration has ordered to keep all the markets in the district closed on coming Wednesday so that the weekly market does not affect the voting.

Box

8 APMC under control of Election Commisison

The buildings of eight market committees are under the control of the Election Commission. It will take over the building of the APMC at Jadhavwadi in the district from Tuesday morning. A pandal was erected in front of the building. Apart from this, APMC buildings in Paithan, Phulambri, Gangapur, Kannad, Lasur Station, Sillod and Vaijapur will also remain closed on Wednesday for business as they are being converted into polling booths.

Box

92 weekly markets in district

A total of 92 weekly small and big markets are organised in the district. The turnover of each market is between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 crore. The weekly markets to remain closed on polling day are as follows;

Tehsil----- Name of village

--Chh Sambhajinagar : Ladsawangi, Chittepimpalgaon, Adgaon Sarak

--Gangapur : Limbejalgaon.

--Kannad: Chapaner, Nagapur.

--Paithan: Bidkin, Dawarwadi.

--Sillod: Shivana, Amthana.

--Phulambri: Babra.

--Vaijapur : Loni Khu., Parsoda

--Khuldabad : Khuldabad

Box

Tehsil-wise number of weekly markets are as follows

--Chh Sambhajinagar city, tehsil : 12

--Gangapur: 08

--Kannad: 15

--Paithan: 13

-- Sillod: 13

--Phulambri: 9

--Vaijapur: 11

--Soyegaon: 5

--Khuldabad: 6