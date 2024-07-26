Appeal to restore Mumbai flights in winter schedule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) has urged Air India to restore the operations of the Mumbai-Aurangabad-Mumbai flight during morning and evening slots in the winter schedule.

The CAC chairman Sunit Kothari has urged the Air India MD and chief executive officer (Gurugram) Campbell Wilson to restore the flight in the winter schedule underlining that the flight was deprived in the summer schedule.

Kothari underlined that the Inbound bookings (Foreign Tourists), MICE ( Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibition), Corporate, Weddings, and VFF (Visiting Friends & Family) segment bookings will see a significant rise in the winter schedule from November 2024 to March 2025.