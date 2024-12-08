Appendicitis more common in men; Avoid spicy, fried foods
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Appendicitis surgeries are increasing due to changing lifestyles. Men are more affected than women. In the past 10 months, GMCH Hospital performed 274 surgeries on men and 151 on women.
The appendix located where the small intestine meets the large intestine, can become inflamed due to unhealthy food habits. Spicy and fried foods cause acidity, indigestion, acid reflux and inflammation in the intestines. Proper sleep is essential to maintain immunity, as lack of sleep increases the risk of infections like colds and fever.
Frequent Painkiller use harms health
Frequent painkiller use for headaches or stomach pain without a doctor’s advice harms the liver, kidneys and digestion. This can lead to acidity, indigestion, and other stomach problems.
Symptoms of Appendicitis
Appendicitis causes inflammation or infection of the appendix. Symptoms include:
Pain in the lower right abdomen
Loss of appetite
Nausea and vomiting
Fever
Diarrhea or constipation
Abdominal swelling
Early detection and timely medical care can prevent complications.