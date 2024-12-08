Appendicitis more common in men; Avoid spicy, fried foods

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Appendicitis surgeries are increasing due to changing lifestyles. Men are more affected than women. In the past 10 months, GMCH Hospital performed 274 surgeries on men and 151 on women.

The appendix located where the small intestine meets the large intestine, can become inflamed due to unhealthy food habits. Spicy and fried foods cause acidity, indigestion, acid reflux and inflammation in the intestines. Proper sleep is essential to maintain immunity, as lack of sleep increases the risk of infections like colds and fever.

Frequent Painkiller use harms health

Frequent painkiller use for headaches or stomach pain without a doctor’s advice harms the liver, kidneys and digestion. This can lead to acidity, indigestion, and other stomach problems.

Symptoms of Appendicitis

Appendicitis causes inflammation or infection of the appendix. Symptoms include:

Pain in the lower right abdomen

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Fever

Diarrhea or constipation

Abdominal swelling

Early detection and timely medical care can prevent complications.