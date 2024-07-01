Application form submission process for additional BBA, BCA, BMS & BBM-CET begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration process for the additional common entrance test (CET) for admissions to professional BBA, BCA, BMS and BBM courses has begun. The last date for online registration and confirmation of the application form is July 3.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducted the CET for admission to thee for the academic year 2024-25 on May 29. There are students who could not take the test.

Students and their parents requested the Cell to hold the entrance test for those who could not take the examination. Considering the educational interest of the candidates, the State Government has permitted to conduct additional CET for admission to the four courses. The syllabus and information brochure for this examination have been made available on the official portal of the Cell.

Who is eligible for additional CET?

--Candidates who have alread appeared in the CET held on May 29 will also be given an opportunity to take the additional CET which will be conducted at different centres of the State.

--The result processing of supplementary examination will also be done in percentile mode.

--The best percentile of candidates will be considered for the admission process if they have already appeared students wish to avail of the opportunity of additional CET.

--For this, candidates will be required to upload the scorecard of the best percentile in the computerised system during the centralized admission process (CAP).