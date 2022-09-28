Application forms of 307 teachers working for over 2 decades rejected as voters

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

The application forms of 307 teachers from various colleges were declared as invalid in the voters' list of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University even though they have been working for the past 20 to 30 years.

It may be noted that the university will conduct elections of various authorities and bodies in November as the tenure of the members who were elected five years ago ended on August 31.

The voters registration for the elections was completed in June-July for six categories-College Principals, Management Representatives, University Teachers, College Teachers, Department heads of Colleges and Graduates. The provisional list of voters was displayed online. Those who wish to correct their names or submit objections or suggestions can do so in the prescribed format by September 30.

A total of 39,184 voters from all the categories were declared valid after the scrutiny. Similarly, 1,326 application forms from 38 Boards of Studies in four faculties were declared valid. A total of 3,324 teachers registered online while 2,627 submitted hard copies. Of them, 2121 applications were declared valid. The application forms of 429 teachers were rejected while 47 were termed invalid.

Significantly, application forms of 307 teachers who have been working for the past 20 to 30 years were rejected as voters citing remarks like not possessing a letter of permanent approval. The University Grants Commission and the State Government have approved their service as teachers.

Vikas Manch raises issue

A delegation of Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM) met election returning officer and registrar Dr Jaishri Suryavanshi and vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Tuesday and raised the issue. They also submitted a memorandum stating that these teachers were voters in all the elections held in the university and worked on different authorities as well. The VVM demanded that the teachers who have approval from the university should be included in the voters' list. State Secretary of the Manch Dr Gajanan Sanap, Senator Dr Govind Kale, Dr Bhagwansingh Dhobal, Dr Kalidas Bhange, Dr Sachin Kandle, Dr Vikram Dahiphale and others were present.